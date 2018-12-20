Peter Labeja
Vehicles Damaged in Gulu - Kampala Highway Accident

20 Dec 2018, 13:09 Comments 140 Views Omoro, Uganda Environment Northern Security Analysis
The Semi Trailer Rolled Onto The Road After Losing Control Peter Labeja

The accident which happened at a wetland located between Afrique Technical Services and Koro Vocational Institute, few meters from Koro Abili Trading Center in Koro Sub County in Omoro district at about 4 am left several passengers with minor injuries.

 

