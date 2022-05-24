In short
Speaking at a service in memory of the attack on Mengo palace by the Uganda Army on the 24th of May 1966 at Namirembe Cathedral on Tuesday, Kisawuzi said that Uganda has become a nation of selfish people who do not care about the plight of others.
Ven. Kisawuzi Calls for Concern Over Each Other's Plight
24 May 2022
