Vendors Abandon Kyazanga Market Over Filthiness

In short
Jawaduh Muwonge, the Chairperson Kyazanga Market Trader’s Association, says the poor sanitation in the market is forcing traders on the streets.
Vendors Abandon Kyazanga Market Over Filthiness14 Jan 2020, 08:02 Comments 139 Views Kyazanga, Lwengo, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Interview
In short
Tagged with: Kyazanga Town Council Market Traders abandon Market over Filthiness Traders invade Roadsides
Mentioned: Kyazanga Town Council
