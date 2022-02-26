Vendors Abandon Lugazi Central Market over Insecurity

In short
The market was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni, in December 2020. It is one of the modern markets that were constructed under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme Project-2 (MATIP-II), which was financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).
Vendors Abandon Lugazi Central Market over Insecurity26 Feb 2022, 17:32 Comments 193 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Lugazi central Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.