Vendors Abandon Nyendo Market over Mismanagement

In short
The vendors argue that for the past four months, power and water supply were disconnected over accumulated debts of 8.6 million shillings and 3.21 million shillings respectively.
Vendors Abandon Nyendo Market over Mismanagement3 Jan 2019, 11:48 Comments 143 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Local government Interview
The New Modern Nyendo Market which vendors are abandoning over poor management .png
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.