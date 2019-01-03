Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:51

Vendors Abandon Nyendo Market over Mismanagement

3 Jan 2019, 11:48 Comments 143 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Local government Interview
The New Modern Nyendo Market which vendors are abandoning over poor management .png Ezekiel Ssekweyama

The New Modern Nyendo Market which vendors are abandoning over poor management .png

In short
The vendors argue that for the past four months, power and water supply were disconnected over accumulated debts of 8.6 million shillings and 3.21 million shillings respectively.

 

Tagged with: vendors abandoning nyendo modern market mismanagement of markets vendors return to streets and roadsides muliti-billion nyendo market john ssendago chairman nyendo vendors association lack of power and water supply driving factors forcing vendors out market built on loan 13 billion shillings arab bank for economic development (badea) masaka municipal council
Mentioned: arab bank for economic development (badea) ministry of local government uganda markets and agricultural trade improvement project-matip i masaka municipal council

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.