Vendors, Arua City Authorities Clash Over Planned Market Demolition

A section of vendors at Owino market along Lemerijoa road in Arua city that is set to be demolished.

In short

Habib Govule, the chairperson of the Owino second-hand clothes and Lobida food markets has accused the City authorities of making a decision to demolish the market and evict the vendors without consulting them. Govule wonders why the city continues to collect market dues from them and yet they say the market is illegal.