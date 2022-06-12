Vendors, Arua City Authorities Clash Over Planned Market Demolition

In short
Habib Govule, the chairperson of the Owino second-hand clothes and Lobida food markets has accused the City authorities of making a decision to demolish the market and evict the vendors without consulting them. Govule wonders why the city continues to collect market dues from them and yet they say the market is illegal.
A section of vendors at Owino market along Lemerijoa road in Arua city that is set to be demolished.
Tagged with: The decision to demolish the ungazetted markets was reached during a joint executive committee meeting held at Arua central division offices on Tuesday, following a petition by vendors in the central market to the city authorities.
