In short
The fire, which broke out in the wee hours of this morning, destroyed merchandise including more than 700 chicken, sweet bananas and sweet plantains alias Gonja.
Vendors Count Loses as Fire Guts Najjembe Roadside Market Top story4 Sep 2019, 11:17 Comments 204 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Najjembe roadside market along Kamapla-Jinja highway Vendors Count losses as Fire Guts Najjembe Roadside Market Section
Mentioned: Najjembe Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.