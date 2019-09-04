Kimbowa Ivan
Vendors Count Loses as Fire Guts Najjembe Roadside Market Top story

4 Sep 2019, 11:17 Comments 204 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Report
Vendors stranded at Najjembe roadside market this morning

In short
The fire, which broke out in the wee hours of this morning, destroyed merchandise including more than 700 chicken, sweet bananas and sweet plantains alias Gonja.

 

