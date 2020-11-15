In short
Ritah Nafuna, another vendor told our reporter that she had sold 150 t-shirts at Shillings 10,000 each, something she said will help her cater for her family needs. She asked the government not to hound them but rather identify priority areas for the youths to make a decent living.
Vendors In Brisk Business Selling NUP T-shirts Ahead of Kyagulanyi Campaign in Mbale
15 Nov 2020
