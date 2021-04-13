Vendors in Ibanda, Municipal Council Disagree on Eviction

In short
The development of the market into a modern multi-purpose Business Centre is expected to cost 650 Million Shillings. It will affect more than 50 vendors that include charcoal sellers and food vendors and have been operating from the market for the last 21 years.
Vendors in Ibanda, Municipal Council Disagree on Eviction13 Apr 2021, 14:35 Comments 156 Views Ibanda, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Eviction of Vendors from Kyorora Fuzi Market
Mentioned: Ibanda Municipality Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.