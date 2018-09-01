In short
Vendors of kinyoro market in lugazi municipality in Buikwe district fight for stalls after the mayor of lugazi launched a new market worth 45 million shillings that was built by the municipality to accommodate all vendors in kinyoro.
Lugazi Vendors Fight For Stalls In New Market
