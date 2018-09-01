Derick Kissa
13:48

Lugazi Vendors Fight For Stalls In New Market

1 Sep 2018, 13:48 Comments 122 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Politics Breaking news
Kinyoro market vendors explaining to Mayor Lugazi after the launch Derick Kissa

In short
Vendors of kinyoro market in lugazi municipality in Buikwe district fight for stalls after the mayor of lugazi launched a new market worth 45 million shillings that was built by the municipality to accommodate all vendors in kinyoro.

 

