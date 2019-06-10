In short

In the petition, since 2015, the association cites deaths of Ibrahim Tugula, Julius Mulungi, Jamiru Mubiru who were shot on Allen Road, Olivia Basemera who tried to escape arrest but instead dived into Nakivubo drainage channel and died in the process. The hawkers also allege that one Juma Akankwasa was arrested and bled to death in 2018.