Vendors Protest Structural Design of New Masaka Central Market

The government is constructing a modern market in Masaka municipality at a cost of 17 billion Shillings under phase two of the Markets and Agricultural Improvement Program project-MATIP II. The project is funded by the African Development Bank-ADB.
Vendors Protest Structural Design of New Masaka Central Market21 Aug 2019, 15:26 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Local government Updates
The Ongoing Construction on Masaka Municipality Central Market, whose structural design is under dispute by Vendors
