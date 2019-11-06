Mwesigwa Alon
19:29

Vendors Repainting Gas Cylinders to Sell Them as High-priced Brands

6 Nov 2019, 19:18 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
A gas cylinder after being repainted from Mount Meru to Total in Makerere Kikoni

A gas cylinder after being repainted from Mount Meru to Total in Makerere Kikoni

In short
Dauda Kakeeto, the Sales Manager of Mount Meru Petroleum Gas, said they found that some retailers who bought gas from them had repainted them to another brand in order to make a higher profit margin.

 

Tagged with: Liquefied petroleum gas Total Gas mount meru petroleum

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.