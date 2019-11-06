Vendors Repainting Gas Cylinders to Sell Them as High-priced Brands

In short
Dauda Kakeeto, the Sales Manager of Mount Meru Petroleum Gas, said they found that some retailers who bought gas from them had repainted them to another brand in order to make a higher profit margin.
Vendors Repainting Gas Cylinders to Sell Them as High-priced Brands6 Nov 2019, 19:18 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
