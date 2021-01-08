Kimbowa Ivan
16:39

Vendors Shun New Lugazi Central Market over Charges

8 Jan 2021, 16:34 Comments 152 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
New Lugazi Central Market.

New Lugazi Central Market.

In short
The 15.8 billion Shillings structure, financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme Project-2 (MATIP-2) was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni on December 5, last year.

 

Tagged with: Vendor Shun New Lugazi Central Market Citing Heavy Charges
Mentioned: Lugazi Central Market

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.