Verbatim: Judgment of Justice Cheborion Barishaki- Part III

In short

In the context of these petitions, there is no doubt in my mind that Sections 2, 6, 8, 9 and 10 whose effect is to extend the tenure of Members of Parliament and local governments from five to seven years offend a fundamental democratic principle embedded in the Directive Principles of State Policy of our Constitution. The elected leaders cannot arbitrarily determine on their own, without consent of the people, the duration of their service contrary to the provisions of Article 1 of the Constitution.