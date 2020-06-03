In short

The Uganda Martyrs are like the seeds which fell on good ground as Jesus Christ taught in the Parable of the Sower in Matthew, Chapter 13, Verse 23. It says: “The seed that fell on good soil represents those who truly hear and understand God’s word and produce a harvest of thirty, sixty, or even a hundred times as much as had been planted.”









At the Anglican Shrine, President Yoweri Museveni was represented by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga as Chief guest in a Service led by Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.