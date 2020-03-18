In short
Once the epidemic breaks out, there is so much stampede that the first suspect to be affected is transport. You have seen how Airports were clogged with people. That crowding is perfect ground for new infections. Let us, therefore, move early to avoid the stampede.
Verbatim: President Museveni's Address on Coronavirus Top story18 Mar 2020, 19:36 Comments 218 Views Parliament Report
Tagged with: Corona virus
