Verbatim; President Museveni's Statement on Abiriga Killing Top story

10 Jun 2018, 21:25 Comments 177 Views Crime Breaking news
The Casket carrying remains of the lae Ibrahim Abiriga

In short
Down with the pigs. Down with the parasites. Abiriga has joined the glorious list of our warriors who fell in the struggle: Martin Mwesiga, Mwesigwa Black, Valerian Rwaheeru, Kagina, Musisi and numerous others that contributed to the victory of the NRM and the people of Uganda.

 

