In short
According to Nabikofu, Seeta police managed to arrest the prime suspect that very she was assaulted but Mukono police division called his file the next day. She says to date, the final has never been forwarded to the resident state attorney for advice on the way forward.
Veterans' Chairperson Accuses Mukono Police Of Failing to Prosecute Her Assault Case
