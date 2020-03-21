Veterinary Department Restricts Access to Arua Abattoir

In short
Dr Willy Nguma the Veterinary Officer Arua on Saturday said that slaughtering of animals will also be done in shifts involving ten persons for cattle and two for goats and sheep.
Veterinary Department Restricts Access to Arua Abattoir21 Mar 2020, 16:12 Comments 184 Views Arua, Uganda Health Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Livestock Traders and Meat Sellers being addressed by the DVO Dr. Willy Nguma (in short sleved checked shirt at the background) on today morning.
In short
Tagged with: arua municipal abattoir livestock dealers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.