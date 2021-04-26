Vets Demand Independent Animal & Fisheries Ministry

In short
The President of the Uganda Veterinary Association Dr. Dan Kasibule says there is a need to recentralize their activities to the level of a ministry.
The Animal Health Commissioner Dr Adenum says President Yoweri Museveni does not believe that it takes a lot of academic and professional effort to be a vet.
Vets Demand Independent Animal & Fisheries Ministry26 Apr 2021, 09:50 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.