Vets to Man Animal Drug Shops to Curb Resistance

In short
Ssentumbwe says the ministry will liaise with police to ensure professionals are manning the drugshops and also prescribing animal drugs across the country, not just in Kampala where operations have been carried out so far this year.
Vets to Man Animal Drug Shops to Curb Resistance22 Nov 2021, 19:19 Comments 126 Views Entebbe, Uganda Agriculture Education Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: Antimicrobial resistance-.AMR. MAAIF drug resistance in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.