Vice Chancellors Undergo Mandatory Covid19 Test Ahead of Meeting with Education Minister

7 Jul 2020, 17:12 Comments 210 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni Courtesy Photo

In short
Dr. John Ssenyonyi, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Uganda Christian University who also doubles as the chairperson of the University Vice Chancellor’s Forum confirmed the scheduled meeting but declined to speak on the mandatory Covid19 test.

 

