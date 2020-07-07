In short
Dr. John Ssenyonyi, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Uganda Christian University who also doubles as the chairperson of the University Vice Chancellor’s Forum confirmed the scheduled meeting but declined to speak on the mandatory Covid19 test.
Vice Chancellors Undergo Mandatory Covid19 Test Ahead of Meeting with Education Minister
