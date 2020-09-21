Vick Kingo Blocked From Seconding His Son

In short
Kingo threatened that "when" he becomes president, he will change the entire Electoral Commission because they make it so hard and complicated for people to freely exercise their rights as Ugandans
Vick Kingo Blocked From Seconding His Son21 Sep 2020, 18:23 Comments 118 Views Politics Election Breaking news
An EC official explaining to Isiah Kavuma, a mayoral aspirant for Kampala Central Divison, that his documents do not meet with the requirements to be nominated
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections kampala central
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.