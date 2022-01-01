Victims of Nyiragongo Volcanic Eruption Living in Appalling Conditions

In short
According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) working group and INTERSOS -a Non-Governmental Organization that assists populations affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts, 7,891 people are still displaced in Masisi and Rutshuru territories.
Victims of Nyiragongo Volcanic Eruption Living in Appalling Conditions1 Jan 2022, 12:04 Comments 181 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Environment Updates
Aerial view of Bushara village near Goma, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern DRC
In short
Tagged with: Mount Nyiragongo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.