Victims Unhappy over Slow Pace of Court Case

Lillian Nabaggala Maximillian (L) with her witnesses who accompanied her for the botched assault case at Gulu Chief Magistrate's Court - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Lillian Nabaggala Maximillian aged 30 and Shamsa Kayoya, 25, all residents of Kampala were allegedly assaulted on the night of December 28th, 2020 at KSP Hotel located along Queen's Avenue in Gulu City.