Victoria University Vice Chancellor Arrested for Spying on Uganda

In short
The Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso says that Muganga was arrested by a joint security force team last evening from the Victoria University offices in Kampala. She, however, dismissed reports that Muganga had been kidnapped.
Victoria University Vice Chancellor Arrested for Spying on Uganda3 Sep 2021, 07:20 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, Dr Muganga victoria university
Mentioned: UPDF victoria university
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.