Victoria University Vice Chancellor Arrested for Spying on Uganda

3 Sep 2021, 07:20 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Dr. Lawrence Muganga

In short
The Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso says that Muganga was arrested by a joint security force team last evening from the Victoria University offices in Kampala. She, however, dismissed reports that Muganga had been kidnapped.

 

