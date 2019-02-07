Vietnamese Found Smuggling Ivory Granted Bail

Vietnam Nationals accused of being in possession of prohibited goods at the Anti Corruption Court of Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

It is alleged that the suspects and four others who are still on run on Jan, 24th, 2019 at Namboole were found in possession of Pangolin scales and 262 pieces of ivory weighing 3,299 Kilograms valued at 8.7 billion Uganda Shillings.