Vigilante Group in Sembabule Investigated over Death of Suspected Thief

In short
Ezekiel Mwesigye, the Kyabalessa LCI Chairperson, says that the vigilantes arrested Kalanda at around 3 am but allegedly killed him two hours later using spears.
Vigilante Group in Sembabule Investigated over Death of Suspected Thief30 Nov 2020, 10:17 Comments 121 Views Sembabule, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Animal Thief Over 20 cows stolen Speared by vigilantes body taken to the mortuary over 8 cows taken
Mentioned: Kyabalessa LCI Chairperson Local residents Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.