Vigilante in Kitgum Kill Suspected Karimojong Warrior

In short
The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech told URN in an interview that the deceased was part of two other armed warriors who had invaded Kamading village on the fateful morning from Kotido district.
Vigilante in Kitgum Kill Suspected Karimojong Warrior21 Sep 2020, 21:21 Comments 91 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Security Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Orom Sub county karimojong warriors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.