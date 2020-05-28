Mbale Village Banks Struggling to Recover Loans

In short
Bashir Manana, the Chairperson of Namanyonyi Savings and Credit Association in Namayonyi sub county in Mbale district says that last year the bank had over 60 Million as savings and borrowed out up to a tune of 59 Million to its members which the members were able to pay back.
Mbale Village Banks Struggling to Recover Loans28 May 2020, 12:23 Comments 138 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
