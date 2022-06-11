Village Chairman Flees Home Over Machete Fears

In short
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, says Katumba is worried over threats that do not exist. Onyango explains that the day Katumba claims to have been attacked by a group comprised of security personnel it was the locals, LDUs and police conducting night patrols.
Village Chairman Flees Home Over Machete Fears11 Jun 2022, 16:53 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kikaaya zone Bulenga machete attacks. Chairman Moses Katumba. Resident Joseph Frank. KMP Spokesperson Patrick Onyang
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.