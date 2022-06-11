Kato Joseph
Village Chairman Flees Home Over Machete Fears

11 Jun 2022, 16:53 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
KMP Spokesman Patrick Onyango

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, says Katumba is worried over threats that do not exist. Onyango explains that the day Katumba claims to have been attacked by a group comprised of security personnel it was the locals, LDUs and police conducting night patrols.

 

