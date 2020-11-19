Brian Luwaga
Village Chairman Shot Dead, 28 Arrested in Luwero Protests

Richard Mutyaba who was shot dead while calming the protestors

Richard Mutyaba who was shot dead while calming the protestors

In short
The Chairman Richard Mutyaba, 45, also the Head of Laity at Kasaala Catholic Church was shot at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday while trying to calm the crowds that lit a fire at Kasaala trading centre, about two miles from Luwero town along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

 

