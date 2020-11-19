In short
The Chairman Richard Mutyaba, 45, also the Head of Laity at Kasaala Catholic Church was shot at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday while trying to calm the crowds that lit a fire at Kasaala trading centre, about two miles from Luwero town along the Kampala-Gulu highway.
Village Chairman Shot Dead, 28 Arrested in Luwero Protests
19 Nov 2020
In short
Mentioned: National Unity Party-NUP
