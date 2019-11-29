Village Chairperson Arrested for Compromising Defilement Trial

In short
Kyakulumbye is accused of trying to compromise a trial involving a 20-year-old man who is accused of impregnating a 16-year-old girl from his village. He was arrested on the intervention of Kyesiiga Sub County Speaker Mudashiruh Bbaale, following reports that he was conniving with the suspects' parents to frustrate the trial.
Village Chairperson Arrested for Compromising Defilement Trial29 Nov 2019, 19:27 Comments 148 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Report
Tagged with: Bribery in Police Chairperson arrested for siding with Sexual Offender Ddimo landing site Sexual abuse against minors Village Council Leaders Misusing authority
