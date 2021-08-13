Village Chairperson Arrested for Coordinating Number Plate Theft Racket

In short
The Chairperson Cleophas Opendi, 52, was arrested after some of the victims of the theft disclosed that they were instructed to collect their number plates from Tororo district and all of them received them from the same person. Opendi was arrested alongside his niece, Gertrude Namutosi, 24.
Village Chairperson Arrested for Coordinating Number Plate Theft Racket13 Aug 2021, 21:38 Comments 63 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
