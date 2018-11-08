Village Chairperson, Three Others Held Over theft of Construction Material

In short
The four were picked up by police on Wednesday for alleged theft of 4 culverts and 25 bags of lime meant for the construction Acandyang to Turao road stretch.
Village Chairperson, Three Others Held Over theft of Construction Material8 Nov 2018, 11:29 Comments 71 Views Dokolo, Uganda Crime Updates
