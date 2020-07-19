Mambule Ali
Village Chairpersons Investing Ex-gratia Payment in Self-Help Projects

LC1 chairpersons sign for their moneys at Wakiso Mumyuka sub county headquarters

The government of Uganda pays a monthly fee of 10,000 Shillings to each village chairperson as recognition for their work. However, the money is paid out once every financial year in a lump sum of 120,000 Shillings.

 

