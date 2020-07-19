Village Chairpersons Investing Ex-gratia Payment in Self-Help Projects

In short
The government of Uganda pays a monthly fee of 10,000 Shillings to each village chairperson as recognition for their work. However, the money is paid out once every financial year in a lump sum of 120,000 Shillings.
Village Chairpersons Investing Ex-gratia Payment in Self-Help Projects19 Jul 2020, 13:55 Comments 149 Views Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: ex-gratia payment
Mentioned: Village chairpersons
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.