Village Councils Cautioned Against Dubious Land Deals

Kasese Municipality Mayor Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga said the municipality is struggling with numerous court cases resulting from the sale of public land by some municipality officials and village chairpersons. The cases include the sale of land belonging to Kilembe Mines and the Uganda Red Cross Society that was parceled out under unclear circumstances.
Village Councils Cautioned Against Dubious Land Deals27 Oct 2018, 11:25 Comments 168 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Western Editorial
