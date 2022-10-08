In short
According to Modan, the suspects were found at around 7:00 am with sorghum and he disguised himself as a buyer, which led to the arrest of ten suspects. Lomilo said that five more suspects took off after discovering that things were turning tough and not business as they thought.
Village Food Security Task Force Impounds Two Bags of Sorghum on Sale
Moroto, Uganda
