Brian Luwaga
18:31

Village Saving Groups Cautioned on Possible Attacks as Festive Season Nears

5 Dec 2022, 18:31 Comments 177 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
The Village Savings and Loan Associations have between 15-30 members, who save between 10,000 and 40,000 Shillings every month. The money is either banked in the group account or stored in a wooden box kept in one of the executive member’s homes.

 

Tagged with: theft and robbery attacks
Mentioned: Village Savings and Loan Associations

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.