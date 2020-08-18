Village Youths Leaders Want EC to Reduce Voting Time

In short
The youth leaders say that the time allotted during the election of village youth committees on Monday was unfavourable and affected their ability to participate in the exercise. The election was held between 8 a.m and 2 p.m But the youth leaders want the election to be limited to only two hours running between 8-10 a.m. to attract and retain a sizeable number of voters during elections.
Village Youths Leaders Want EC to Reduce Voting Time18 Aug 2020, 06:10 Comments 132 Views Luweero, Uganda Elections Analysis Updates
