Violations Against Men Hindering Women Participation

In short
The MP appealed to authorities to ensure the release of political prisoners saying that some children are not in school because of their fathers who are the bread winners are in prison.
Violations Against Men Hindering Women Participation12 Mar 2022, 17:45 Comments 180 Views Kiboga, Uganda Human rights Report
Kiboga Woman MP Christine Kaaya share hands with Rev. Fr Godfrey Muwanga after prayers for celebrations for the Interational Womens day in Lwamata, Kiboga District
In short
Tagged with: men, women, violations, rights, girls
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.