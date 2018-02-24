In short
The report documents evidence implicating the SPLA in intentionally killing unarmed and fleeing civilians. It shows that People who tried to defend themselves or their families had their eyes gouged out, their throats slit or were castrated. Victims were also forced to engage in unspeakable acts and some, including children were compelled to rape their family members.
Violations in S. Sudan Amount to Crimes against Humanity-Report Top story24 Feb 2018, 09:56 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime East Africa Security Breaking news
