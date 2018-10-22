Michael Wambi
Violence Complicates Ebola response In DRC

  • Michael Wambi

    Hand washing in Jik is a must before proceeding to the screening point.

  • No man's land at Busunga on Uganda DRC boarder. Surveillance at this border is crucial because of the large number of Congolese crossing to Uganda for a market day at Nyahuka in Bundibugyo

    No man's land at Busunga on Uganda DRC boarder. Surveillance at this border is crucial because of the large number of Congolese crossing to Uganda for a market day at Nyahuka in Bundibugyo

  • Michael Wambi

    Immigration point at Busunga border post in Uganda. Passports were however not being checked as DRC national flocked into Uganda on Market day.

  • Michael Wambi

    Record showing the number of Congolese Crossing to Uganda on market day at Nyahuka in Bundibugyo

  • Michael Wambi

    Uganda Red Cross Society Volunteer take temperature of a Congolese mother before allowing her into Uganda. URN however observed that the baby's temperature was not taken.

  • Michael Wambi

    Records are taken according to the gender of those crossing to Uganda

  • Michael Wambi

    Uganda Red Cross Soceity Volunteer at Uganda DRC baorder

  • Michael Wambi

    A standby ambulance donated by Uganda Red Cross Society reday to transport suspected victims to an isolation centre located at Bundibugyo hospital

  • Michael Wambi

    Anti-ebola awrebess poster inside the surveilence point at Busunga

  • Michael Wambi

    Congolese woman goes through body temperature test. The Ministry of Health and WHO had promised to install walk through scanners but they have not arrived. So health worker use a more tedious hand-held temperature taking machine

  • Michael Wambi

    Allowed to cross. Women from DRC dominated the number of those crossing to Uganda

  • Michael Wambi

    Bundibugyo welcomes Congolese

  • Michael Wambi

    Cyclists from DRC . URN observed that he entereed the country without going through the checks

 

Violence complicates a challenging Ebola response The response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing serious challenges amid ongoing violence in the affected areas. There have been 235 confirmed and probable cases in the outbreak, including 152 deaths. Here's what you need to know:
  • Rebels killed 15 civilians and abducted a dozen children in an attack this weekend in Beni, a city at the center of the Ebola outbreak. The news follows on the heels of an attack in Beni late last month that forced officials to suspend Ebola response efforts for several days, hampering the effort to stem the spread of the virus.
  • On Saturday, health officials announced that rebels killed two medical agents who were working with the Congolese army to support the Ebola response. "Health workers are not a target for armed groups," health minister Dr. Oly Ilunga said in a statement.
  • Health officials also reported that a gang of young men exhumed the body of someone who had died from Ebola after hearing rumors that responders had taken the body. They came into contact with body fluids and agreed to be vaccinated. In Uganda, surveillance continues along the borers with DRC. URN was at one of such points at Busunga Border where surveillance by Uganda Red Cross Society  is located.   


 

