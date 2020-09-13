In short
Supporters of the incumbent Busiki County MP Paul Akamba and the winner of the constituency flag for the same position, Fred Kasisa are accusing each other of orchestrating the violence that has left scores injured.
Violence Dominates Aftermath of NRM Primaries in Namutumba
Mentioned: Aisha Mutesi Anatoli Katungwesi Harriet Kagoya NRM Namutumba
