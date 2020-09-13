Wambuzi Reacheal
14:45

Violence Dominates Aftermath of NRM Primaries in Namutumba

13 Sep 2020, 14:40 Comments 144 Views Namutumba, Uganda Human rights Report
A woman shows off some of the wounds.

A woman shows off some of the wounds.

In short
Supporters of the incumbent Busiki County MP Paul Akamba and the winner of the constituency flag for the same position, Fred Kasisa are accusing each other of orchestrating the violence that has left scores injured.

 

Tagged with: district election police resident violence
Mentioned: Aisha Mutesi Anatoli Katungwesi Harriet Kagoya NRM Namutumba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.