Violence Reported in Sembabule NRM Primaries Despite Heavy Security Deployment

In short
The affected villages include; Kannunga, Rushese and Kizaano polling station in Rugusulu Sub county, in Mawogola North Constituency where supporters turned rowdy as they engaged in bitter alterations that resulted into fighting.
Violence Reported in Sembabule NRM Primaries Despite Heavy Security Deployment1 Oct 2020, 11:52 Comments 104 Views Sembabule, Uganda Polls Politics Election Updates
xSecurity Personnel at one of the Polling stations in Sembabule NRM Residue Primaries where violence has played out in some areas
In short
Tagged with: Election Violence in NRM Polls NRM Polls in Sembabule
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement NRM Party
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.