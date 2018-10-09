Violent Storm Kills One, Injures 24 in Agago

In short
Santa Omara, an eye witness says several revelers were cut by iron sheets propelled by strong violent winds. Omara says two people were gravely hit unconscious by debris.
Violent Storm Kills One, Injures 24 in Agago9 Oct 2018, 13:15 Comments 150 Views Agago, Uganda Environment Report
