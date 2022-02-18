Vipers Extend Lead on League Table After Draw With UPDF

In short
The draw takes Vipers to 40 points on the top of the log with four points above their closest competitor KCCA FC which is hosting West Nile-based side Onduparaka on Saturday while UPDF remains in the 8th position with 22 points from 18 games.
Vipers Extend Lead on League Table After Draw With UPDF18 Feb 2022, 17:13 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
