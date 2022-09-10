Vipers Face Olympic Real De Bangui Hurdle in CAF Champions League

In short
The match which is taking place at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville promises to be a tough contest for the venoms who travelled to Brazzaville without key players; Yunus Sentamu who is battling Malaria and Bobosi Byaruhanga who is closing in on a move to Serbian club MFK Vyškov.
Vipers Face Olympic Real De Bangui Hurdle in CAF Champions League10 Sep 2022
