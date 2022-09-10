Fahad Muganga
Vipers Face Olympic Real De Bangui Hurdle in CAF Champions League

10 Sep 2022, 12:22 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Vipers players in training before the champs league game. courtesy picture

The match which is taking place at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville promises to be a tough contest for the venoms who travelled to Brazzaville without key players; Yunus Sentamu who is battling Malaria and Bobosi Byaruhanga who is closing in on a move to Serbian club MFK Vyškov.

 

