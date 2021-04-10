Wambuzi Reacheal
Vipers FC Defeats Busoga United in Uganda Cup

10 Apr 2021, 08:25 Comments 149 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Captains of both Vipers SC and Busoga United FC pose for a photo with match officials ahead of their match at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Friday.

In short
Paul Kiwanuka, the Vipers Assistant Coach says that his team aims to win both the Uganda Cup and Uganda Premier league-UPL.

 

