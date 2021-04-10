Vipers FC Defeats Busoga United in Uganda Cup

In short
Paul Kiwanuka, the Vipers Assistant Coach says that his team aims to win both the Uganda Cup and Uganda Premier league-UPL.
Vipers FC Defeats Busoga United in Uganda Cup10 Apr 2021, 08:25 Comments 149 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Captains of both Vipers SC and Busoga United FC pose for a photo with match officials ahead of their match at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Friday.
